30 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 12 in Tiruchi and seven in Thanjavur. Tiruvarur reported three fresh cases, while Pudukottai and Perambalur had two cases each. Karur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts accounted for one new case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 95 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. Mayiladuthurai had 46 active cases, Thanjavur 50, Perambalur 32, Pudukottai 26, Karur 22, Nagapattinam 17, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur 13.