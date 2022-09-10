30 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 10 in Tiruchi and four in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur district. Nagapattinam, Karur and Thanjavur reported three fresh cases, while Pudukottai accounted for two cases. Perambalur had one new case each, and there were no new case in Ariyalur district.

Mayiladuthurai district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 66 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 62 active cases in Tiruchi, 41 in Thanjavur, 29 each in Karur and Perambalur, 24 in Nagapattinam, 23 in Tiruvarur, 16 in Pudukottai, and 13 in Ariyalur district.