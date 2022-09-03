30 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 03, 2022 20:52 IST

Thirty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at eight in Tiruchi and seven in Nagapattinam district. Mayiladuthurai reported five fresh cases, while Karur had four, Thanjavur and Ariyalur had two fresh case each. Tiruvarur and Pudukottai had one case each, and there were no new cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 74 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 59 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 34 in Thanjavur, 26 in Perambalur, 25 in Tiruvarur, 24 in Nagapattinam, 23 in Karur and Pudukottai, 21 in Pudukottai, and 13 in Ariyalur district.

