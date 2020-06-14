30 new cases in central zone

Tiruchi

14 June 2020 21:40 IST

Maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Tiruchi

Thirty fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Sunday.

Of them, maximum number of cases were reported in Tiruchi district, followed by Tiruvarur district. While nine patients tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi district, eight patients were found infected with the virus in Tiruvarur district. Nagapattinam district registered seven cases and Thanjavur four cases. Karur and Perambalur districts reported one case each. No fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

According to sources, out of the nine cases reported in Tiruchi district, one was a police constable. Two cases were reported from Nachikurichi on Vayalur road. There was one case each from from Bharathi Nagar on Vayalur road and Inamtharthoppu.

Advertising

Advertising

Two persons belonging to Ramanathapuram and Kulithalai also tested positive for the virus. The remaining two persons were from those quarantined in the city upon arrival to Tiruchi airport.

All the nine patients were asymptomatic and under treatment at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital.

Of the seven patients who had tested positive for the virus in Tiruvarur district, two hailed from Railway Road in Kodiyakadu. One patient each from Sirkazhi, Nathapalayam, Tharangampadi and Kilvelur were diagnosed with COVID-19 virus affliction. One patient from Chennai was also found to have been infected with the virus. While four of them were under treatment at the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam, one was admitted to the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai.

Another one was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital. It was found that most of them had returned to their natives from Chennai.