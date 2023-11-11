30 kg ganja smuggled from Thanjavur seized in Pudukottai district, two arrested

November 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two persons, who were allegedly smuggling 30 kg of ganja in a motorcycle, were arrested in Pudukottai district on Friday.

N. Nagendran, 57, and S. Raj Mohammed, 33, were proceeding on the motorcycle from Thanjavur to Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district when they were stopped by a team attached to the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), Alangudi, near the check post at Avanam Kaikatti.

The PEW team found the contraband in the alleged possession of the two men and arrested them. The two-wheeler used for smuggling the contraband and three mobile phones were also confiscated from them along with the ganja. The Alangudi PEW unit has registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

While Nagendran is from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, Raj Mohammed hails from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district, said police sources. They were later sent for remand.

