ADVERTISEMENT

30 injured at T. Mangapattipudur jallikattu

February 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty persons injured in a jallikattu held at T. Mangapattipudur near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

According to the police, nearly 587 bulls were released during the jallikattu event in which 200 tamers participated in eight batches.

Thirty persons - 18 bull owners, five tamers, four spectators, two police personnel, and an organiser - sustained injuries during the event. Three of them were admitted to Government Hospital in Musiri for further treatment and others who sustained minor injuries were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

A bull was injured after falling into a well, beyond the collection point. The animal was safely rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US