30 injured at T. Mangapattipudur jallikattu

February 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirty persons injured in a jallikattu held at T. Mangapattipudur near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

According to the police, nearly 587 bulls were released during the jallikattu event in which 200 tamers participated in eight batches.

Thirty persons - 18 bull owners, five tamers, four spectators, two police personnel, and an organiser - sustained injuries during the event. Three of them were admitted to Government Hospital in Musiri for further treatment and others who sustained minor injuries were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

A bull was injured after falling into a well, beyond the collection point. The animal was safely rescued by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel.