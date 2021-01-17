₹30 crore sanctioned for relaying damaged roads in Tiruchi

The work will be completed during February-March: Corporation Commissioner

In a major relief to residents and motorists who have been undergoing an ordeal due to poor condition of roads caused by underground drainage works, the State government has sanctioned ₹ 30 crore for developing the road infrastructure in the city.

The Tiruchi City Corporation had undertaken work on underground drainage network in two phases simultaneously in the city. While the Phase-III UGD project was recently started, the Phase-II project was said to be progressing well and more than 60% of the projected works have been completed. The civic body had laid pumping mains, pumping stations, UGD chambers, and lifting stations in most wards from 61 to 65 in the city. The civic body is said to have completed most of the works in Kattur, Ariyamangalam, and Tiruverumbur except relaying the roads, which suffered extensive damage while carrying out UGD works. The residents, who were disappointed over the long and undue delay in relaying of the roads, organised a number of protests against the civic body recently, seeking immediate response.

Taking cognisance of their grievances, the Corporation has listed all areas where UGD works were completed, so as to relay the roads, and the State government has sanctioned ₹ 30 crore for the project. The State Government will release the amount under the Special Road Project and the Corporation will repay it.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that a tender has been floated for executing the project. The last date for submitting the tender documents would be January 22. It would be finalised within this month. All areas, where Phase II of the UGD project was completed, had been included in the road development project. Most of the areas in the five wards from 61 to 65 would be covered. Few other areas in the city, where roads were badly damaged, have also been included in the project.

Considering the urgency of the project, the work will be completed during February-March, Mr. Sivasubramanian added.