3 killed as car hits two-wheeler

Three persons were killed after a car hit a two-wheeler and plunged into a farm well in Karur district near Vairamadai check post in Thennilai police station limits on Friday.

The occupants of the car from Savuripalayam in Coimbatore district were proceeding to a temple in Karur district. The car driven by G. Shankar, 59, with his wife Thiripurasundari, 57, and mother-in-law N. Savithri, 78, on board was on its way to Nerur when one of the tyres burst. The car rammed a two-wheeler driven by K. Seniyappan, 82, killing him on the spot. It lost control and veered towards roadside and plunged into a well a few distance away from the highway. It smashed the fencing put up around the well, which had about 15 feet of water, and plunged into it.

Savithri and Thiripurasundari drowned in the well. An alert was sounded. A team of fire fighters from Vellakoil rushed to the spot and rescued the injured Shankar and retrieved the bodies of women.

The bodies of the women and the two-wheeler rider were sent to the Karur Government Hospital for post mortem.