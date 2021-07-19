3 kg of tobaco products seized in Tiruvarur

Banned tobacco products weighing around 3 kg were seized by officials of Food Safety Department during raids conducted in shops at Tiruvarur, Mannargudi and Vaduvur.

According to M. Sowmyasundari, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruvarur, a fine of ₹5,000 was levied on the shop owners from whose establishment the banned products were seized during the raids.

Eateries run without mandatory licence from the Food Safety Department were directed to apply for licence within a week.

Instructing eateries and other food stalls to ensure that COVID-19 standard operating procedures were followed by customers, the officials warned shopkeepers to avoid usage of banned plastic products at their outlets.