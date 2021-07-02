3 held and 43.40 tonnes of paddy seized

The Civil Supplies CID personnel have arrested three persons and seized 43.40 tonnes of paddy brought into Thanjavur district from other districts for being sold at the direct purchase centres of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

The Civil Supplies CID personnel formed special teams to monitor the transportation of paddy from other districts into Thanjavur district following complaints from farmers that paddy brought from other districts was being procured at the DPCs.

During vehicle checks conducted by the special teams on Thursday night, they seized 43.40 tonnes of paddy being transported in three goods carriers from Cuddalore district.

The drivers of the goods carriers, Paulpandi of Nilakottai in Dindigul district, Kumar of Chinna Salem in Kallakuruchi and Ravichandran of Melattur in Thanjavur district were being interrogated by the Civil Supplies CID personnel, sources said.