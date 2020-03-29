3 admitted to isolation ward

Three patients were admitted to the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here on Sunday.

A brother and sister who had travelled to Dubai and a 26-year-old man from Pudukottai who had travelled to Singapore are currently under observation at the isolation ward. Throat swabs have been lifted and the results will be out on Monday, official sources said.

Meanwhile the District Collector along with revenue and health officials travelled to Thuvarankurichi to sanitise the residence of a 39-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai on March 27. “The man had come to stay at his brother’s house here. We were notified by the officials in Chennai as they traced his travel history,” a release from the District Collectorate said.

Sanitary workers disinfected the residence and checked neighbours and family members for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and cold. They have been asked to be in home quarantine. A total of 3,200 residences in a seven kilometre radius were also checked.