298 fresh cases, five deaths in central region

The central region saw a slight dip in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 298 persons testing positive on Tuesday, against Monday’s tally of 321.

Five more patients succumbed to complications arising out of the viral infection in the central region, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur reported the most number of fresh cases in the region with 90 more persons testing positive. Tiruchi reported 59 fresh cases and Tiruvarur 52.

Twenty-seven persons tested positive in Nagapattinam, 20 in Pudukottai, 17 in Mayiladuthurai, 16 in Karur, nine in Perambalur and eight in Ariyalur.

Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts reported one death each.

Active cases

As on Tuesday, Thanjavur also had the highest number of active cases with 846 persons under treatment, including those under home treatment, following by Tiruchi with 607 cases, Tiruvarur 498, Nagapattinam 354, Mayiladuthurai 211, Karur 179, Ariyalur 111 and Perambalur 76.


