295 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

The central region on Monday recorded 295 fresh cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on account of the infection.

Thanjavur topped among the nine districts in the region in terms of both fresh cases and the number of deaths. While 109 persons tested positive for the infection in the district, four succumbed to complications arising out of the infection. Two patients from Mayiladuthurai and one from Nagapattinam also died.

Tiruchi had the second highest daily count with 44 fresh cases. Thirty-five persons tested positive in Tiruvarur district, 25 in Nagapattinam, 23 in Karur, 21 in Mayiladuthurai, 19 in Pudukottai and 14 in Ariyalur. Perambalur with five cases was at the bottom of the table.

Thanjavur also had the highest number of active cases with 975 persons under treatment, including those under home quarantine, as on Monday. There were 559 active cases in Tiruchi, 423 in Tiruvarur, 333 in Nagapattinam, 291 in Mayiladuthurai, 202 in Pudukottai, 188 in Karur, 141 in Ariyalur and 83 in Perambalur.

Vaccination camps

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at the following places in Tiruchi city on Tuesday:

Renga Matriculation School, Srirangam; Anganwadi Centre, Vasantha Nagar, Srirangam; Srimad Andavar Arts and Science College; Renganatha School, Pulimandapam; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; Anganwadi Centre, Keezha Devadhanam; Oxford Nursery and Primary School, Thaiyalkara Street, Manimandapa Salai; Settu Kovil, Chinna Sourashtra Street; Corporation School, Madhuram grounds, E.B.Road; Anganwadi Centre, Pookollai; Corporation Overhead Water Tank Complex, Sangiliandapuram; Anganwadi Centre, Malligaipuram; Corporation School, Mela Kalkandarkottai; St.Mary’s Primary and Nursery School, Ponmalaipatti; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Jamal Mohamed College, TVS Tollgate; R.C.School, K.K.Nagar;Corporation Middle School, Wireless Road; M.M.B.School, Madurai Main Road, Edamalaipattipudur; Krishnamurthy Nagar Park, K.K.Nagar Main Road; Corporation School, Khajapettai; St.Anne’s Middle School, Melapudur; Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; Corporation Overhead Water Tank Complex, Manthoppu, Karumandapam; Amirtham Social Service Trust Complex, Bishop Tank Street, Puthur; Holy Redeemer’s Higher Secondary School, Palakkarai; R.C.School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Bishop Heber College; Corporation School, Kuratheru; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road, Cholarajapuram; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre, Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street; Seshasayee Institute of Technology, Ariyamangalam; Philomena’s School, South Kattur; Nala Sangam, Balaji Nagar, Tiruverumbur and Corporation School, Bhagavathipuram.

Three hundred doses of Covishield will be adminsitered at each of the camps, which will begin at 9.30 a.m., a release said.