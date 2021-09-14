294 test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

14 September 2021 19:19 IST

Two hundred and ninety-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Tuesday.

Four more patients — three from Thanjavur and one from Pudukottai — succumbed to complications arising out of the infection as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The caseload continued to remain high in Thanjavur district with 119 poeple testing positive for the virus. The remaining eight districts in the region reported less than 50 cases. Forty-three more fresh cases were reported in Tiruchi, 32 each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam and 16 each in Mayiladuthurai and Karur districts. Pudukottai reported 17 fresh cases, Ariyalur 12 and Perambalur seven, the least in the region.

Thanjavur had the highest number of active cases in the region with 1,010 people under treatment, including those under home treatment, as on Tuesday. There were 531 active cases in Tiruchi, 415 in Tiruvarur, 334 in Nagapattinam, 278 in Mayiladuthurai, 198 in Pudukottai, 185 in Karur, 139 in Ariyalur and 83 in Perambalur.