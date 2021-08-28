292 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 292 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Two patients succumbed to the illness in the region. Both who died of the viral infection hailed from Pudukottai.

The number of cases reported in most districts in the region has registered a dip. Thanjavur district reported a minute increase in fresh cases. On Saturday, 77 patients tested positive in Thanjavur and 55 in Tiruchi.

Tiruvarur district too recorded a slight increase in fresh cases. Thirty-seven patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district, while in Nagapattinam 31 were positive. Pudukottai district recorded 28 fresh cases and Mayiladuthurai 25. In Karur district, 17 patients reported positive, and in Ariyalur 16. The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Perambalur district remained steady with six fresh cases reported on Saturday.