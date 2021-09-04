Tiruchirapalli

290 fresh cases in delta districts

The central region reported 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. A few districts in the region, such as Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, reported a slight increase in fresh cases. Six deaths were reported in the region - three in Tiruchi district and one each in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai.

In Thanjavur district, 92 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi reported 47 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 36 and Nagapattinam 29. Mayiladuthurai district registered 27 cases. Twenty patients each tested positive in Pudukottai and Karur districts. In Ariyalur, 14 fresh cases were reported. Perambalur continues to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases in the region with five cases reported on Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 8:21:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/290-fresh-cases-in-delta-districts/article36293506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY