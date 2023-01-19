HamberMenu
29-year-old hacked to death

January 19, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old person was hacked to death at Andiyappan Nagar in Lalapettai near here on Wednesday.

According to sources, M. Vignesh of Lalapettai, the deceased, was said to have abused S. Praveenkumar (21) of the same village when he asked him to include kabaddi in the competition held on the occasion of Pongal festival.

Irked over this, Praveenkumar attacked Vignesh with a sickle when he was standing with his brother Naveen. Vignesh died on the way to a hospital. The Lalapettai police have filed a case and are investigating.

