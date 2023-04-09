HamberMenu
29 quacks arrested in six districts of Central Tamil Nadu

Ten quacks were arrested in Tiruvarur district, five in Thanjavur, four each in Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts and three each in Perambalur and Nagapattinam districts

April 09, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty nine quacks were arrested in six districts in the central zone after they were found providing medical treatment illegally to the general public, with fake licences. 

The arrests were made following searchesconducted by joint teams comprising police personnel and health department officials in the nine districts in the central zone from April 1, to detect quacks. The inspections were conducted on the advice of the Director General of Police and under the direct supervision of the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone. 

The action led to the arrest of 10 quacks in Tiruvarur district, five in Thanjavur, four each in Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts and three each in Perambalur and Nagapattinam districts.

Checks would continue in the central zone jointly with Health department teams to identify more quacks and initiate action as per law against them, said a press statement issued by the police on Sunday, April 9, 2023. 

