29 new COVID 19 positive cases in Central region

05 June 2020 21:01 IST

Tiruchi district accounts for 12 cases

TIRUCHI

Twenty nine persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the Central region, with Tiruchi district accounting for 12 cases, on Friday.

There were five new cases in Pudukkottai district, four in Tiruvarur district, three in Nagapattinam district, two in Ariyalur district, and one each in Perambalur, Thanjavur and Karur districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 12 cases in Tiruchi district, five were family members of a COVID positive case, and three contacts. Three other new patients were also family members of a COVID positive patient who had returned from Chennai, and another person was also Chennai returnee.

The district authorities are also determining if a person belonging to Saradamangalam near Mannachanallur Govindaraj (40) who was returning home from Chennai with his family members had died of COVID 19 infection. Officials had to intervene in burying the body in the village after residents raised objections. Swab samples have been lifted for testing, official sources said.

In Nagapattinam district, two of the three confirmed cases were children of a Chennai returnee, and the third person had also returned from Chennai where he had worked as a driver in the harbour area.

In Ariyalur district, a medical team deputed by the Central Government took stock of the effectiveness of the containment measures on Friday.

Accompanied by Collector D. Rathna, the team member S. Dinesh Kumar of JIPMER, Puducherry, monitored the steps taken in the containment zones, and the effectiveness of treatment provided to the COVID 19 patients at the Ariyalur Government Hospital.

As on Friday, 11 COVID 19 positive patients are undergoing treatment at the Ariyalur Government Hospital, two patients in KAPV Medical College Hospital, Tiruchi, and one in Chennai.

Of the 17 COVID 19 positive patients of Pudukottai district undergoing treatment, 10 are in Ranees Government Hospital, five in old Government Hospital, and two in KAPV Medical College Hospital, Tiruchi.

Twenty nine COVID 19 positive patients - 20 from Tiruchi and the rest from neighbouring districts - are currently undergoing treatment in the KAPV Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi. All the patients are in good health, official sources said.

Eleven patients, including nine from Tiruchi district and two others isolated after train and air travel were discharged in Tiruchi on Friday.

Two patients were discharged from the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.