Tiruchirapalli

29 new cases in central districts

Twenty-seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in central districts on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi district recorded the maximum number of cases with 10 patients testing positive for the virus followed by Thanjavur with five cases. Pudukottai recorded four cases. While Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam registered two cases each, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Tiruvarur registered one case each.

Twenty-nine patients, who were under treatment after being tested positive for the virus, were discharged from various hospitals in central districts on Wednesday.


