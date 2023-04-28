ADVERTISEMENT

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in central districts

April 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty nine fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts on Friday, with Tiruchi having 11 new infections, the highest in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Ariyalur had five new infections, followed by Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts with four fresh cases each. Karur district reported three new cases, while Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur had one case each. There were no new infections in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Tiruchi also had the highest number of persons receiving treatment for COVID-19 at home and in hospital, with 88 active cases. Thiruvarur district had 52 active cases, followed by Thanjavur with 45.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-eight active cases were reported in Ariyalur district, and 23 active cases were recorded in Nagapattinam. Mayiladuthurai had 17 active cases, followed by Karur with 15. Ten active cases were reported in Pudukottai. Perambalur had five active cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US