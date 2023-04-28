April 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

Twenty nine fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts on Friday, with Tiruchi having 11 new infections, the highest in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Ariyalur had five new infections, followed by Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts with four fresh cases each. Karur district reported three new cases, while Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur had one case each. There were no new infections in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Tiruchi also had the highest number of persons receiving treatment for COVID-19 at home and in hospital, with 88 active cases. Thiruvarur district had 52 active cases, followed by Thanjavur with 45.

Thirty-eight active cases were reported in Ariyalur district, and 23 active cases were recorded in Nagapattinam. Mayiladuthurai had 17 active cases, followed by Karur with 15. Ten active cases were reported in Pudukottai. Perambalur had five active cases.