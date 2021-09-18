287 fresh cases in delta

TIRUCHI

18 September 2021 20:37 IST

The central region reported less than 300 fresh cases and five fatalities on Saturday.

Two hundred and eighty-seven patients reported positive across the nine districts in the region against Friday’s tally of 312.

Five more patients died , four of whom hailed from Thanjavur and one from Nagapattinam, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Thanjavur district reported a slight drop in fresh cases. On Saturday, 91 patients reported COVID-19 positive in Thanjavur and 47 in Tiruchi.

Tiruvarur district recorded 38 fresh cases and Nagapattinam 37. Neighbouring Mayiladuthurai registered appreciable dip with 18 patients testing COVID-19 positive, while 17 fresh cases were reported in Karur.

Fifteen patients reported positive each in both Pudukottai and Ariyalur.

Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with nine fresh cases reported on Saturday.