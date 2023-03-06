HamberMenu
285 kg of ganja seized, two held in Thanjavur

March 06, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

N. Sai Charan

A special team of Thanjavur Range police arrested two persons and seized 285 kg of ganja on Monday.

Based on instructions of T. Jayachandran, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, and Ashish Rawat, Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur, a special team was formed to monitor and arrest ganja and gutka peddlers.

Based on a tip-off, the special team intercepted a vehicle in Thanjavur and found its occupants, Hulk Karthi of Madurai and Raghunathan of Tenkasi, peddling 285 kg of ganja. It seized the vehicle and arrested the two men.

Police said the two men transported the drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. During investigation, they revealed information their acquaintances behind the drug peddling. The special police team is on the lookout to arrest them.

