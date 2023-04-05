ADVERTISEMENT

28 students suffer injuries as van overturns near Mathur

April 05, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 28 students sustained injuries after a van carrying school students overturned in Vadugapatti near Mathur in Pudukottai district on Wednesday morning.

A private van with 28 students on board was on its way to a school at Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi. The driver, Bakurudeen, lost control of the vehicle when he negotiated a curve near Vadugapatti. The van rammed against a compound wall and overturned.

Police said that all 28 students and the driver sustained injuries in the accident. They were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment. Two students who suffered head injuries were admitted as in-patients and the remaining were treated as out-patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mathur police registered a case against the driver on the charges of driving in a rash and negligent manner. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US