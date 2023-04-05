April 05, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nearly 28 students sustained injuries after a van carrying school students overturned in Vadugapatti near Mathur in Pudukottai district on Wednesday morning.

A private van with 28 students on board was on its way to a school at Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi. The driver, Bakurudeen, lost control of the vehicle when he negotiated a curve near Vadugapatti. The van rammed against a compound wall and overturned.

Police said that all 28 students and the driver sustained injuries in the accident. They were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment. Two students who suffered head injuries were admitted as in-patients and the remaining were treated as out-patients.

The Mathur police registered a case against the driver on the charges of driving in a rash and negligent manner. Further investigation is on.