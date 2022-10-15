Tiruchirapalli

28 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 10 in Tiruchi and six in Nagapattinam. Mayiladuthurai had four new cases while Pudukottai accounted for three cases. Tiruvaru reported two cases while Perambalur, Thanjavur and Karur had one new case each. There were no fresh cases in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 100 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 59 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 44 in Perambalur, 29 in Nagapattinam, 27 in Thanjavur, 25 in Pudukottai, 20 in Tiruvarur, 17 in Karur, and six in Ariyalur district.


