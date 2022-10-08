28 new COVID-19 cases in central region

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 08, 2022 21:11 IST

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at nine in Tiruchi and six in Thanjavur. Mayiladuthurai reported five fresh cases, while Tiruvarur had four cases. Perambalur district accounted for two new cases, while Nagapattinam and Pudukottai had one new case each. There were no new cases in Ariyalur and Karur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 95 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 53 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 52 in Thanjavur, 35 in Perambalur, 27 in Pudukottai, 20 in Karur, 17 in Tiruvarur, and 11 in Nagapattinam and Ariyalur districts.

