28 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 04, 2022 21:06 IST

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at seven in Tiruchi and six cases each in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Thanjavur reported three fresh cases, while Karur and Tiruvarur had two cases each. Ariyalur and Pudukottai had one case each, and there were no new cases in Perambalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 70 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 57 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 34 in Thanjavur, 27 in Nagapattinam, 25 in Perambalur, 23 in Tiruvarur, 22 in Karur, 19 in Pudukottai, and 13 in Ariyalur district.

