28 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

April 30, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 28 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central districts on Sunday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Tiruvarur reported six fresh cases, Karur five, Ariyalur four, Thanjavur three, Mayiladuthurai two, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts had one new case each.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 233 as on Sunday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 72 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Thanjavur and Ariyalur had 36 active cases each, Tiruvarur 31, Nagapattinam 18, Mayiladuthurai 16, Karur 15, Pudukottai seven and Perambalur had two.

