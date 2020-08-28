28 lakh tonnes of paddy procured in delta region this year, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami presenting a prize to a farmer for raising alternative crop during the kuruvai season, in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

28 August 2020 12:16 IST

He attributes it to timely release of water from Mettur Dam, desilting of canals

A record 28 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured in the delta region this year, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Thursday.

In the past, only up to 23 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured through direct purchase centres in the delta, Mr. Palaniswami said, attributing the good harvest to timely release of water from Mettur Dam, good rainfall and desilting of canals.

Desilting of canals had ensured flow of water to tail-end areas for cultivation, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Laying the foundation for several developmental projects and distributing benefits under various government schemes, the Chief Minister observed that 4.23 lakh farmers in Nagapattinam district received compensation to the tune of ₹1,051 crore under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

Mr. Palaniswamy sought to drive home the point that the AIADMK government had established its credentials as a farmer-friendly party by legally securing the State's rightful share of Cauvery water and declaring the delta region as a Protected Special Agricultural Zone.

A food park would be established in Nagapattinam at a cost of ₹ 1,000 crore on an area of 250 acres, he disclosed.

The Chief Minister also announced that a ready-made garments park would also be established in the district under public-private partnership,

Tamil Nadu was the only State to secure consent for 11 government medical colleges at one go, he said, making a special mention of the launch of the ₹367-crore project for establishment of a government medical college, a state-of-the-art hospital and quarters.

The newly formed Mayiladuthurai district, which was a long-felt need of the people, would become fully functional once the district boundaries were earmarked after public hearings, Mr. Palaniswamy said.

Accompanied by Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, the Chief Minister later held a meeting with Collector Praveen P. Nair and senior officials of Health and line departments to review the progress made by the district administration in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Mr. Palaniswamy also held discussions with entrepreneurs and representatives of farmers’ associations.