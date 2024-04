April 30, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Twenty-eight people were injured in a jallikattu held at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

A total of 719 bulls participated and two animals sustained minor injuries. Of 164 bull tamers, six sustained minor injuries. Six others were seriously injured and they were admitted in Manapparai GH. Around 4,000 spectators witnessed the event.