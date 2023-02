February 05, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty eight people were injured in the jallikattu event held at Malaiyadipatti village in Vaiyampatti police station limits on Sunday. As many as 574 bulls were released during the seven-hour event. A total number of 250 tamers participated in batches. Police sources said 12 among the injured were bull owners. The rest of the injured people constituted 12 tamers, three spectators and one organiser.