January 22, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty eight persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Koothappar village near Tiruchi on Sunday. As many as 831 bulls were released during the event which lasted nearly eight-and-half hours. Police sources said 262 tamers participated in batches.

Among the injured, 13 were bull owners, a police man and seven tamers. Twenty-six injured persons were treated as out-patients and the remaining two were referred to hospital for higher treatment.