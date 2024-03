March 15, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Twenty-eight persons were injured in jallikattu organised at Adhanakottai in Pudukottai district on Friday. A total of 745 bulls were released during the event with the number of participating tamers being 250. Among the injured, 10 were taken to hospital while 18 persons were treated as out-patients at the venue, said the police.