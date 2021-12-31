28 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

The central region reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Meanwhile, two patients succumbed to the illness – both in Tiruchi district.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 10 COVID-19 cases. A total of eight patients each were reported positive for the viral infection in both Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

Four patients were reported COVID-19 positive in Karur while three each were registered in Tiruvarur and Perambalur. In Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts, one patient each tested positive. No fresh cases were reported in two districts- Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai.

Three patients- one each from Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur – were undergoing treatment for Omicron variant of the viral infection, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.