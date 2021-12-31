Tiruchirapalli

28 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

The central region reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Meanwhile, two patients succumbed to the illness – both in Tiruchi district.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 10 COVID-19 cases. A total of eight patients each were reported positive for the viral infection in both Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

Four patients were reported COVID-19 positive in Karur while three each were registered in Tiruvarur and Perambalur. In Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts, one patient each tested positive. No fresh cases were reported in two districts- Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai.

Three patients- one each from Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur – were undergoing treatment for Omicron variant of the viral infection, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2021 8:22:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/28-fresh-covid-19-cases-in-central-region/article38082129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY