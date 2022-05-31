28 children taken ill after consuming food at anganwadi centre

Twenty-eight children, including 17 girls, were taken ill after consuming food at an anganwadi centre at Thondaiman Nagar here on Tuesday afternoon.

The children, aged between two to six, were served carrot rice and boiled green gram at noon. A Health Department official said two children had an episode of diarrhoea with mild fever. The rest complained of abdominal pain. All the children were rushed to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for observation. The condition of all the children was stable.

The food samples have been lifted by the Food Safety Department officials for testing, the official said