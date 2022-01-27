2,787 positive cases in central districts

The central districts on Thursday reported 2,787 fresh COVID-19 cases. Seven deaths were reported in the region among which three hailed from Thanjavur, two from Tiruchi and one each from Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts continued to report a slight decline in fresh cases. A total of 749 patients tested positive in Thanjavur, while Tiruchi reported 650 cases.

In Tiruvarur district, 359 persons tested positive, and Karur, 273. In Pudukottai, 267 fresh cases were reported, and in Nagapattinam, 186. Mayiladuthurai district registered 126 fresh cases, and Ariyalur, 114. Perambalur district reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases retaining its position as the district with the lowest number of fresh cases in the region.