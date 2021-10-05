277 new cases, 5 more COVID-19 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

05 October 2021 20:29 IST

The central region reported 277 fresh cases. Five persons, three from Thanjavur district and one each from Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi, died of complications caused by infection.

Thanjavur continued to report the maximum number of cases among the nine districts in the with 83 persons testing positive. Tiruchi stood next with 51 cases and Tiruvarur was close behind with 50 fresh cases. All other districts reported less than 25 cases.

While Mayiladuthurai reported 24 fresh cases, Nagapattinam had 20, Pudukottai 19, Karur 17, Ariyalur 7 and Perambalur six.

Thanjavar had the maximum number of active cases with 817 patients undergoing treatment, including those on home treatment as on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi had 622 active cases, Tiruvarur 621, Nagapattinam 308, Mayiladuthurai 239, Pudukottai 202, Karur 200, Perambalur 88 and Ariyalur 85.