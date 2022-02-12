Tiruchirapalli

270 new cases, six deaths in central districts

The central districts reported 270 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Six deaths — two in Mayiladuthurai and one each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi — were recorded by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new cases with 76 fresh infections. Fifty-one persons tested positive in Thanjavur, while Tiruvarur had 38 new cases. Karur had 32 new cases, while Nagapattinam reported 30 and Pudukottai 22.

Ariyalur showed a marginal rise with 14 new cases on Saturday, up from 11 the previous day. In the below-10 tally, Perambalur reported four cases, while Mayiladuthurai had the lowest with three new infections.


