27 quarantined at Kallikudi

19 March 2020 18:59 IST

Those spreading false rumours to face action

Collector S. Sivarasu on Thursday inspected the isolation wards at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and dispelled rumours of positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Tiruchi.

All samples sent for tests from Tiruchi have returned with negative results so far, he said. “The rumours being spread online about there being two positive cases of COVID-19 in Tiruchi are false and baseless. Following a discussion with the city police commissioner, we have decided that stringent action will be taken on those spreading these false rumours, both online and offline,” Mr. Sivarasu said. Two students, both hailing from Thuvakudi had returned from Kerala with fever and were tested for COVID-19 following fear mongering, and the tests results were negative, he said.

At the newly set up isolation facility at Kallikudi, 27 people have been quarantined, Mr. Sivarasu said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) had instructed the state and district administration to screen travellers arriving from countries in the European Union, Europe Free Trade Association Countries, Turkey, UK, Afghanistan, Philippines. Malaysia. “At the Kallikudi facility, 12 travellers from Dubai, 6 from Malaysia, one from Germany and eight from the countries mentioned by the MOHFW have been quarantined,” Mr. Sivarasu said. They were among 109 travellers who arrived in a flight from Sharjah and 177 from Dubai on Wednesday night at 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm respectively,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The quarantined individuals are all people with travel history to the affected countries. Mr. Sivarasu said that all basic facilities, including rest rooms, personal protective equipment (PPE) have been provided for the travellers and they will likely be sent home on Thursday night. “The Department of Public Health will keep in touch with them and has requested them to visit the MGMGH in case they experience fever, cough or cold symptoms,” he said.

Later on in the day, Mr. Sivarasu along with City Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian met workers at private travels offices at the Omni Bus Stand where they requested them to display awareness messages on maintaining personal hygiene in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.