27 new ponds to be created under Mission Amrit Sarovar in Perambalur district

April 08, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - PERAMBALUR

Twenty seven new ponds are being created and seven existing ones are being renovated under the Mission Amrit Sarovar in Perambalur district at an estimated cost of ₹5.20 crore. The Mission aims at developing and rejuvenating water bodies as part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

District Collector K. Karpagam, who inspected the progress of works in the district on Thursday, said works under the Mission were moving at a rapid pace in the district. In Perambalur panchayat union, new ponds were being established near Apooran Kovil tank in Kalpadi, near Thamaraikuttai in Ammapalayam, Melapuliyur, Sengunam, Sengunam Palampadi and Esanai Ponthoppukulam. Five of the works have been completed so far.

In Alathur panchayat union, work has been completed on six of the 10 new ponds being created. In Veppathanthattai union, two of the five new ponds have been created. This apart, existing ponds in Pasumbalur (South), Brahmadesam, Valikandapuram and Veppanthattai (south) are being renovated in the union. In Veppur Panchayat Union five new ponds are being created and three existing ones are being renovated.

Ms. Karpagam disclosed that steps were being taken to establish new ponds in all the 121 village panchayats in the district.

Besides, measures have been initiated to identify encroachments on water bodies across the district and remove them, she said and appealed to the public to extend their cooperation in the maintenance of the water bodies.

Earlier during the inspection, Ms. Karpagam questioned the Block Development Officer (BDO) as to why the new pond was being established only on an area of 30 cents out of the total six acres under encroachment at Ammapalayam Melathamaraikuttai. She instructed to BDO to clear the encroachments within a week and establish the new pond to the full extent of the recovered area.

An official release said the Collector has instructed all tahsildars and BDOs in the district to initiate steps on a war footing to remove encroachments on government lands and water bodies and initiate action against the encroachers. Water bodies cleared of encroachments should be rehabilitated immediately, she ordered.