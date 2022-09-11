27 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Twenty-seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at six in Tiruchi and five in Nagapattinam. Karur and Thanjavur district reported four fresh cases each, while Pudukottai and Tiruvarur accounted for three cases each. Ariyalur had two new cases, and there were no fresh cases in Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Mayiladuthurai district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 60 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 58 active cases in Tiruchi, 42 in Thanjavur, 31 in Karur, 29 in Perambalur, 25 in Nagapattinam, 24 in Tiruvarur, 18 in Pudukottai, and 14 in Ariyalur district.