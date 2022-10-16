27 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 16, 2022 20:57 IST

Twenty-seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in central districts on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at nine in Tiruchi and four in Nagapattinam. Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur had three new cases each while Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai accounted for two cases each. Karur had one fresh case. There were no new cases in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 104 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. There were 56 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 46 in Perambalur, 30 in Nagapattinam, 26 each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur, 21 in Tiruvarur, 17 in Karur and six in Ariyalur district.

