27 injured in jallikattu held at two villages in Pudukottai district

May 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 27 persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Maruthanthalai and Pudhunilaipatti villages in the district on Sunday. In all, 655 bulls were released during the event at Maruthanthalai with the number of participating tamers being 205. Police said 17 persons were injured of which 16 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and one was referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. A total number of 209 bulls were released at the event held in Pudhunilaipatti in which 107 tamers participated. Ten persons were injured of which eight were treated as out-patients at the event venue while two other injured were referred to the Government Hospital, Aranthangi, said police sources.

