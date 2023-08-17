2.69 crore people to be given deworming tablets in Tamil Nadu

August 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Albendazole tablets would be distributed to about 2.69 crore persons in the target groups as part of the National Deworming Day programme in the State, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the distribution of the tablets in Mayiladuthurai, Mr. Subramanian said that the tablets would be given to 2.15 crore children and adolescents in the age group of 1-19 and 54.67 lakh women (except pregnant and lactating women) in the age group of 20-30. The tablets would be distributed through 1.30 lakh anganwadi workers, school, college teachers and health workers. The tablet would help prevent anaemia and nutritional deficiency, besides improving immunity, memory and learning abilities, he said.

The Minister, who inaugurated an MRI scanner installed at a cost of ₹7.18 crore at the Government Periyar Headquarters Hospital in Mayiladuthurai, said the availability of the scanner at the hospital would avert the need for patients from the district to go to Thanjavur or Tiruvarur government hospitals to get the scan done. People of some of the neighbouring districts too would benefit. A nominal charge of ₹2,500 for plain MRI scans and ₹4,000 for Contrast MRI scans had been fixed. The facility would be available under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme too.

Since the upgradation of the Mayiladuthurai GH as the district headquarters hospital, various development works worth ₹45.50 crore were under way on the campus. A 50-bedded emergency ward, sanctioned at a cost of ₹24.25 crore, and a 16-bedded ophthalmology unit were under construction at the Sirkazhi Government Hospital in the district. A new integrated diagnostic laboratory building would be built at a cost of ₹1.25 crore at the Sirkazhi GH. New buildings and various other development works were underway at Primary Health Centres (PHC) across the district, he said.

The Minister inaugurated an outpatient blocks at the Kiliyanur and Kollidam PHCs and a sound-proof room at the Sirkazhi GH during the day.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, elected representatives and other senior officials were present.