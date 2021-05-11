2,671 fresh cases, 37 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

11 May 2021 20:52 IST

The central region on Tuesday recorded 2,671 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, Tiruchi district continued to report more than 800 cases a day. The district registered 879 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts followed Tiruchi in terms of new cases and number of deaths. While 454 patients tested positive and 11 died in Nagapattinam. In Thanjavur, there were 452 fresh cases and 10 deaths on a single day.

The day’s count of fresh cases in Karur was 166 and the district registered the death of six persons. Similarly, three patients, who had tested positive for the virus, died in Tiruvarur district and 270 fresh cases were recorded.

While there were 168 cases in Perambalur district, the count was 176 in Pudukottai. The day’s count was 106 in Ariyalur district.

A 29-year-old male from Nagapattinam was among the 37 patients who died of COVID-19-related complications. He had no comorbidities.

Most of the patients, who died without pre-existing conditions, were between 40 and 50 years of age. Those who died with comorbidities such as diabetes and heart ailments were above 60 years of age.