‘2.65 lakh ha damaged in cyclone’

THANJAVUR

16 December 2020 00:54 IST

Standing crop on about 2.65 lakh hectares (ha) in the State have been damaged due to heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Burevi as per tentative estimates, said Director of Agriculture V. Dakshinamoorthy here on Tuesday.

“About 3.05 lakh ha were inundated due to heavy rain triggered by cCclone Burevi. Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur were among the badly affected districts,” he said after inspecting some rain-affected areas in Thanjavur.

“An village-wise enumeration is under way by officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments to assess the exact extent of damage. About 50% of the enumeration has been completed in all affected districts and we will submit a report to the government in a couple of days,” Mr. Dakshinamoorthy added.

Another 12,911 ha were affected in the State due to the earlier cyclone Nivar.

Steps were being taken to expedite sanction of compensation under the crop insurance too. The government would also take a decision on sanction of relief to farmers, whose crops had suffered more than 33% damage from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Standing paddy crop on about 1,17,300 hectares were affected due to the rain in Thanjavur district. Samba and thaladi crop had been raised on 1.35 lakh ha in the district against the targetted 1.26 lakh ha. Ninety per cent of the crop was insured.

Accompanied by Collector Govinda Rao, Joint Director of Agriculture A. Justin and other officials of the Agriculture Department, Mr. Dakshinamoorthy inspected some of the affected fields in the district.

He also chaired a meeting with officials to review the progress of enumeration in the district and complete the exercise expeditiously.