26 injured in jallikattu
Twenty-six people were injured in at a jallikattu organised at Lakshmanapatty village near Mathur in the district on Tuesday.
Seven hundred bulls were released during the event in which 300 tamers participated. Eighteen out of the 26 injured were treated as out-patients at the venue, while the remaining eight were referred to hospitals., said police sources.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.