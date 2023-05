May 23, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Twenty-six persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at South Eachampatti village in the district on Tuesday. As many as 649 bulls were released during the event with the number of tamers taking part being 300. Twenty-two injured were treated as outpatients at the event venue while the remaining four injured were referred to the hospital, said police sources.