26 injured in jallikattu at Pudukottai

April 01, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-six persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Narthamalai village in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

The event held as part of Arulmigu Muthumariamman Temple festival got off to a delayed start due to an altercation between two groups of youth belonging to Narthamalai and Sathyamangalam villages in the district. Conflict broke out between the groups about who would release the bulls first. Police and Revenue officials intervened to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

According to the police, nearly 550 bulls brought from various districts, including Tiruchi and Pudukottai, were released during the jallikattu in which 150 bull tamers participated.

As many as 26 persons were injured. Two seriously injured bull tamers were referred to government hospitals for treatment. The other injured persons were treated by a medical team at the event venue, sources said.

